Thrive Wealth Management LLC Invests $388,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

