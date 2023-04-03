Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 103,831 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 23.8% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $83,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,690,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

