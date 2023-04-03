Thrive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $189.56 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $219.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

