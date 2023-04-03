Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.56.

TOST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

TOST opened at $17.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15. Toast has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $26.03.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 8,626 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $155,699.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 384,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,516,086. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Toast by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Toast by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toast by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Toast by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

