Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.70

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 124871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TPH shares. TheStreet raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $916,485.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 951.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 500.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

