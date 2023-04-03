TrueFi Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.90 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, TrueFi has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $75.90 million and $18.50 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for $0.0747 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi's total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,015,850,208 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi's official Twitter account is @truefidao.

According to CryptoCompare, "TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

