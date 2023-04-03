Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Sold by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 969,200 shares during the period. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. comprises 1.5% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.20% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 15.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 36,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 1.4 %

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Shares of TKC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.36. 131,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,869. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14.

(Get Rating)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

