UBS Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €260.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €260.00 ($279.57) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($301.08) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($231.18) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €280.00 ($301.08) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €239.00 ($256.99) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €197.00 ($211.83) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

ETR:MTX traded up €0.70 ($0.75) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €230.60 ($247.96). 191,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a fifty day moving average of €228.15 and a 200 day moving average of €201.62. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €149.20 ($160.43) and a 12 month high of €236.20 ($253.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

