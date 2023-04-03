UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 899 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 20,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWC traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $103.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,008. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.67 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.41 and a 200-day moving average of $110.29.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

