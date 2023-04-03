Uniswap Price Hits $5.94 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $5.94 or 0.00021268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.43 billion and approximately $70.71 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00332047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012299 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000894 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000206 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,486,703 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.89242808 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 640 active market(s) with $54,235,979.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

