United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €32.60 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.60 ($35.05) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UTDI. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €23.20 ($24.95) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($28.49) price objective on United Internet in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on United Internet in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

ETR UTDI opened at €15.87 ($17.06) on Thursday. United Internet has a 52 week low of €15.68 ($16.86) and a 52 week high of €31.85 ($34.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €19.77.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

