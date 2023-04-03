Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UNVR opened at $35.03 on Friday. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 333.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.