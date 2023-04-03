UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Price Target Lowered to $6.32 at Citigroup

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGRGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $7.67 to $6.32 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UP Fintech Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ TIGR opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $512.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of UP Fintech

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in UP Fintech by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in UP Fintech by 54.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

