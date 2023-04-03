Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Reaches $4.32 on Top Exchanges

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $43.18 million and approximately $265,554.70 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $4.32 or 0.00015474 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is a system that simplifies the use of cryptocurrencies by offering debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR, as well as cryptocurrency ATMs around the world. It was awarded “the top debit card of the year” in 2016. The UQUD team plans to use the Ethereum blockchain to improve their services and offer new features such as visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) will serve as the platform’s medium of exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

