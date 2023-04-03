V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global reiterated a negative rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded V.F. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded V.F. from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.94.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $60.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

