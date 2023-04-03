VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Trading 8.6% Higher

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.92. 504,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,424,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 9.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. DDFG Inc bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,927 shares in the last quarter. 31.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

