Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $232.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN opened at $233.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $270.29.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.47 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth $51,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $67,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

