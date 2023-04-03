Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 373,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $18,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,673,000 after buying an additional 346,316 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,708,000 after buying an additional 1,645,665 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,731,000 after purchasing an additional 124,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,723,000 after purchasing an additional 177,801 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.67. 839,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.