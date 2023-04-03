Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 231,982 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter.

VSS traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,931. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $126.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

