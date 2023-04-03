Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VEA traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $45.31. 2,651,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,007,170. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $48.70. The company has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

