Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Boosted by Stone Asset Management Inc.

Stone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.4% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,920,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $837,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,834 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 864,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 279,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 23,122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $45.37. 4,262,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,037,131. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $48.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

