Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $249.12 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $294.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.69. The company has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

