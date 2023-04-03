Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $105.97. 900,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.