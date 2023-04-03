Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.08. 71,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,467. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $253.66. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

