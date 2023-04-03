Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 36.9% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $375.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,006. The stock has a market cap of $280.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.96 and a 200 day moving average of $358.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $420.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.