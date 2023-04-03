Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 4.7% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,510,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,631 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.39. 425,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,427. The stock has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.87 and its 200 day moving average is $138.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

