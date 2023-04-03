Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,140. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.87 and its 200-day moving average is $138.30. The firm has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

