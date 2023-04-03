Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-3.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01. Ventas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.90-$3.04 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.27.
Ventas Stock Down 2.5 %
Ventas stock opened at $43.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.
Ventas Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.
Insider Activity at Ventas
In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ventas
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,774,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,715,000 after buying an additional 907,148 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,787,000 after buying an additional 761,903 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $40,554,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 4,841.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 644,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,818,000 after buying an additional 631,660 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ventas Company Profile
Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.
See Also
