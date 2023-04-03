Verum Partners LLC Invests $226,000 in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,144,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

IYF stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $71.06. The company had a trading volume of 56,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,165. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average is $75.56. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.