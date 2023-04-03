Verum Partners LLC Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up 3.7% of Verum Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Verum Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 20,758.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 128,077 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.34. 9,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $34.56 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

