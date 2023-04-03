Verum Partners LLC Makes New $321,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $169.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

