Verum Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Verum Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.55. 618,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,235. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.36. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

