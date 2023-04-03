Verum Partners LLC Takes $559,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $188.70. 211,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,075. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $215.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

