VIBE Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $606,400.58 and approximately $38.93 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VIBE

VIBE’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

