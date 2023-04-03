Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Victoria Gold from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Victoria Gold Stock Performance
Victoria Gold stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. Victoria Gold has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $13.45.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
