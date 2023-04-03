VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) Price Target Cut to $1.25 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VIQ Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VQS stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.14. VIQ Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIQ Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven digital voice and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its solutions include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist, FirstDraft and Lexel. The firm serves the law enforcement, legal, insurance, media, corporate, and government clients.

