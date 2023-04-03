Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Up to $19.79

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.79, but opened at $20.99. Vista Energy shares last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 129,699 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vista Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Vista Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

Vista Energy Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vista Energy in the second quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 51.9% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 68.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

