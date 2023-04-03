Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Up to $19.79

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.79, but opened at $20.99. Vista Energy shares last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 129,699 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vista Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.
Vista Energy Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Vista Energy Company Profile
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.
