Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.83.

VOD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.19) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.64) to GBX 195 ($2.40) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,106,000 after buying an additional 2,857,178 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,386 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,251,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,281,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $73,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD opened at $11.04 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

