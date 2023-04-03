Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VNA. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.60 ($41.51) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($27.96) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($20.43) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Vonovia Stock Performance

VNA stock opened at €17.34 ($18.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €15.27 ($16.42) and a 12-month high of €43.61 ($46.89). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.07.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

