VRES (VRS) 1-Day Volume Hits $658.09

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One VRES token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a total market cap of $83.02 million and approximately $658.09 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VRES has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007992 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00029483 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018115 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003414 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,052.90 or 1.00010395 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000121 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03320215 USD and is down -9.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $706.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.