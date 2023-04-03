Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches One Day Volume of $10.41 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $3.63 or 0.00013116 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $98.67 million and approximately $10.41 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00029639 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018087 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003514 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,708.12 or 1.00112405 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.81715876 USD and is up 5.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $8,118,387.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

