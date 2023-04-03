Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WBA. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.46.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.1 %

WBA opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.