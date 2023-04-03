WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKME. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Stock Up 3.8 %

WalkMe stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. WalkMe has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 105.46% and a negative net margin of 37.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

WalkMe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.