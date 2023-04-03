Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,107 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.06.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $147.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.71. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $396.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

