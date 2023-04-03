Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $160.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.06.

WMT opened at $147.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.71. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $397.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

