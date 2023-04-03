Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the previous session’s volume of 190 shares.The stock last traded at $317.06 and had previously closed at $315.32.
The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%.
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
