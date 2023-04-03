Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0497 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN:EAD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.39. 187,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,221. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
