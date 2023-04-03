Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0497 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:EAD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.39. 187,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,221. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,581 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,157 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

