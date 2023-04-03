Wells Fargo & Company Trims RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Target Price to $10.50

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.36.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 106.01 and a beta of 1.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,218,000 after buying an additional 518,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,711,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,897,000 after acquiring an additional 403,102 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,901,000 after buying an additional 1,453,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,306,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 79,046 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

