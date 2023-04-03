WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Acquires New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,426,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,042,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.