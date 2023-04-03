WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Invests $907,000 in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,948,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 534,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,209,000 after acquiring an additional 303,762 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,769,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 627,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,691,000 after acquiring an additional 137,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.65. 123,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,555. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $46.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

